Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,560 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,197. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.