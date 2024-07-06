Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,716 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.