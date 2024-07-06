Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $22.44 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.