Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 200.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.6 %

TBF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,245. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

