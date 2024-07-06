Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $531,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

