Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $566,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,421,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after buying an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after buying an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after buying an additional 2,595,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after buying an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 770,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,722. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

