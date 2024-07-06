Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $602,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,690,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $70.26. 210,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

