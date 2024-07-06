Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $618,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

