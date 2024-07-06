Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $676,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

