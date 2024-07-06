Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $15.54 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.87. 2,417,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,648. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

