Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after buying an additional 965,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 797,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,723. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.