Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 244,589 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 113.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 652,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 117,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $4,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PFE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,260,477. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

