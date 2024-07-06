Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.53. 1,081,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,628. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

