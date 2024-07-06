Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,917,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,238. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.97 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.75.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

