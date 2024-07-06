Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 232,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAM. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.