DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 850 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.