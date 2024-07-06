Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DNB Markets currently has $52.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.