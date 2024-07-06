DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Price Performance

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.40. The company has a market cap of £11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21). 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

