Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.78.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.