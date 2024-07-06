ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.08 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $262.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0408109 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $217.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

