Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.78.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$45.17 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

