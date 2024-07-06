Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 540,072 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 472,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 450,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

