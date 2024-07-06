Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $3,571,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,874,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $36.14.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

