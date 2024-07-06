Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $67.63 million and $674,635.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00574312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00111693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00277582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,236,069 coins and its circulating supply is 76,236,501 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.