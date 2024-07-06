Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.45. 791,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,861. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

