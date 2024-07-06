Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys $999,999.66 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eyenovia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eyenovia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EYEN
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eyenovia
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.