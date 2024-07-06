Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys $999,999.66 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,979 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

