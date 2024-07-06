Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $387.36. 795,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $387.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.08 and a 200 day moving average of $339.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

