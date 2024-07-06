Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

