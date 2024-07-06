Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Separately, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
