Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ferguson worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferguson by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.82. 1,311,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,628. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

