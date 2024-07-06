Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

