Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.87.
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
