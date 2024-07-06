Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.21 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $137.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

