Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.84 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $140.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.