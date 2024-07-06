First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Foundation by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

