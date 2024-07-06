First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,768. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

