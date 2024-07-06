First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 688,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,580. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

