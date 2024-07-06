First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,308 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 688,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,580. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.