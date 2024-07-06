First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.