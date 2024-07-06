Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.