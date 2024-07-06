Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $496.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day moving average of $439.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

