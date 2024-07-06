Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after buying an additional 267,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 3,120,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.