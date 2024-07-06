Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $134.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

