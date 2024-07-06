FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,563 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

