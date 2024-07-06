GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

GAIL (India) Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

