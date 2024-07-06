Gaimin Price Down 11.4% This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $305,576.01 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00176511 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $720,630.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars.

