Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

