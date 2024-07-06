Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE GEI opened at C$22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.14. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.