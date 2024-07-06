Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,675,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

GILD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

