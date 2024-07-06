GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $383.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 15.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $383,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $378.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

