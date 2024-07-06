GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,254 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,418 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

